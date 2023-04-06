Matthew Pallett was accompanied by associates both times when he launched separate raids on the man’s property in Mansfield.

The first incident saw the 45-year-old show up at the house while drunk in the middle of the night.

Armed with a pool cue, Pallett forced his way inside the property and tried to confront his victim, who he had an ongoing feud with.

Matthew Pallett was jailed for six years.

Pallett and associate Paul Bonson became involved in a fight with their target, who armed himself with a hammer and called the police.

Officers arrived on August 5, at about 2.45am and arrested the two intruders, who had been injured. Their victim was unhurt.

He targeted again in the early hours of December 29, 2021 – although was not home at the time.

Pallett was joined by Harry Cairns and Andrew McConnell on this occasion, with the trio pouring accelerant through the letterbox of the Broomhill Lane property and setting it alight.

Andrew McConnell, aged 22, of Bridge Street, Belper, was jailed for two years after admitting arson with recklessness.

The ensuing fire caused considerable damage to the front door before it was spotted by neighbours who called emergency services at about 4am.

Firefighters ensured the fire did not spread beyond the interior hallway, which sustained minor damage.

As police arrived on the scene, officers spotted a car driving away from the property and pulled it over.

Pallett, Cairns and McConnell were found inside the vehicle, which officers noted smelt strongly of accelerant.

Harry Cairns, aged 22, of Claydown Way, Luton, admitted arson with recklessness and was jailed for two years.

Pallett, of Mansfield, admitted arson with recklessness and aggravated burglary and was today jailed for six years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Cairns, of Claydown Way, Luton, and McConnell, of Bridge Street, Belper, both 22, were each jailed for two years in February, after admitting arson with recklessness.

Bonson, of Beech Hill Avenue, Mansfield, admitted affray and was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, in February. He was also given 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and a six-month alcohol treatment course.