Jacksdale woman due before magistrates today over three-year-old’s death

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Leila Picker has been charged with murder following a police probe into the boy’s death and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Officers were called to a house on Main Road in Jacksdale on August 7 after a child was reported to be seriously injured.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died two days later.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boys death and have now charged a woman with murder.

“We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”