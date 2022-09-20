Jacksdale woman denies murder of three-year-old stepson as trial date set

A view of Jacksdale village. Image: Google Maps.

Harvey Borrington died two days after being taken to hospital after being found injured at home on Main Road in the village last year.

Police officers were called to the home on Saturday, August 7, after the child was reported to be seriously injured.

Leila Borrington, 23, denied murder, manslaughter, one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court last Friday (September 16).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...