Jacksdale woman denies murder of three-year-old stepson as trial date set
A Jacksdale woman has denied killing her three-year-old stepson as the date has been set for her trial later this year.
By Lucy Roberts
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:18 pm
Harvey Borrington died two days after being taken to hospital after being found injured at home on Main Road in the village last year.
Police officers were called to the home on Saturday, August 7, after the child was reported to be seriously injured.
Leila Borrington, 23, denied murder, manslaughter, one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court last Friday (September 16).
After being adjourned for a few months due to complications in the case, the trial has now been set for November 15.