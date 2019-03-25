Jacksdale man charged after man left with 'stab wounds' in Ironville

A 34-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody after an alleged incident in Ironville, which resulted in 20-year-old man being hospitalised.

Richard Hodgkinson of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire has been charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

Victoria Street, Ironville.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning.

Officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, March 24, to report that a man had been assaulted in the Victoria Street area and was now at a house in King William Street.

A police spokesman said: "On arrival at the house officers found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. He was taken to Queens Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries, which are described as serious and potentially life-changing.

"Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information or CCTV installed in the area."

Please contact Detective Constable Richard Marshall quoting reference number 19*149229.