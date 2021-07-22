Jacksdale drug driver sentenced twice for the same incident in Kirkby

David Kent's VW was pulled over on Sutton Road, in Kirkby, because officers thought he was driving while talking on a mobile, at 12.10am, on December 29 last year.

They smelled cannabis and a blood test revealed he had 3.5 mcgs of the Class B drug, when the permitted limit is 2 mcgs, said prosecutor Yaysa Hue.

Magistrates heard he received a conditional discharge, a £200 fine and a six-month ban for possession of drugs at a hearing on February 11, relating to the same incident.

He has previous convictions of a dissimilar nature.

Kent, who represented himself, made no comment.

Kent, 38, of Albert Avenue, Jacksdale, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, with a £34 surcharge, and he was banned for 12 months.