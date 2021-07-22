Jacksdale drug driver sentenced twice for the same incident in Kirkby
A Jacksdale driver who was prosecuted for driving under the influence of cannabis in Kirkby had already been sentenced for possessing the drug at an earlier hearing, a court has heard.
David Kent's VW was pulled over on Sutton Road, in Kirkby, because officers thought he was driving while talking on a mobile, at 12.10am, on December 29 last year.
They smelled cannabis and a blood test revealed he had 3.5 mcgs of the Class B drug, when the permitted limit is 2 mcgs, said prosecutor Yaysa Hue.
Magistrates heard he received a conditional discharge, a £200 fine and a six-month ban for possession of drugs at a hearing on February 11, relating to the same incident.
He has previous convictions of a dissimilar nature.
Kent, who represented himself, made no comment.
Kent, 38, of Albert Avenue, Jacksdale, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
He was fined £120, with a £34 surcharge, and he was banned for 12 months.