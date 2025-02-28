A Jacksdale driver who fled the scene after colliding with a parked van and then pretended nothing had happened made “a series of errors of judgment,” a court has heard.

Members of the public spilled out onto Nottingham Road in Selston to challenge Stacey Prosser after hearing a loud bang at 7pm, on January 1, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

She said she would tell the owners of the van as she knew them, but onlookers thought “something was not quite right” as she was stumbling over her words and changing her story.

Prosser denied she had hit the other vehicle even when the damage was pointed out and she became distressed. She was told to wait for an ambulance but walked off, swaying from side to side.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

When police went to her address they found she had changed her clothing but still “stank of alcohol”. She claimed she didn't own a Citroen until a friend urged her to come clean.

At the police station she didn’t provide a full sample of breath, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Prosser, of previous good character, made “a series of errors of judgment.” “She had been celebrating her dad's birthday,” he said. “It was entirely out of character.”

Prosser, aged 35, of Westmorland Way, Jacksdale, admitted failing to provide a specimen, on January 28.

She received a six-month community order with a 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and ten rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 30 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She must pay £199 court costs.