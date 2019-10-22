Irresponsible Sutton dog owner caught falling foul of law

An Ashfield resident has been issued a hefty fine for failing to pay a fixed penalty notice.

Sarah Hardy of Low Street, Sutton was issued a fixed penalty notice for failing to pick up after her dog in Sutton Town Centre.

Failing to pay the fine, Mansfield Magistrates Court found Hardy guilty and imposed a fine of £220.00, while she was also told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £310.56.

In the past 18 months Ashfield District Council has issued 16 fixed penalty notices for not carrying a suitable receptacle and five for dog fouling.

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety, said: “Dog fouling blights our community and the community protection officers will issue a fixed

penalty notice to anyone they witness not picking up after their dog.

“This resident thought they could get away without paying the fine, but as this case demonstrates we take these things seriously and will prosecute those who fail to pay.

"We know that the majority of dog owners are responsible and pick up after their dogs, but we are committed to tackling the few that think it's okay to leave it for someone else to pick up.”