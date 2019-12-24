Irate motorist 'slammed on breaks' in road-rage incident in Ashfield, court told

An irate motorist pursued a female driver along a stretch of road through Ashfield, before allegedly slamming on his breaks and causing an accident, a court was told.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday, December 20, that Corey Lees, 22, had been behind the woman on on King’s Mill Road East on May 10 this year when the incident occured.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court where Corey Lees appeared

Prosecuting, Ben Payne, told the court that the woman had described first seeing Lees driving close behind her own vehicle, trying to force her into the left-hand lane, which was occupied by other vehicles.

In her statement, she told police that she had then made a hand gesture at Lees, infuriating him further, and when she had to stop at lights close to King’s Mill Hospital, in Sutton, he had climbed from his own vehicle and started walking towards her.

“The lights changed to green and she has then driven off,” Mr Payne said. “She noticed the defendant coming up behind her, undertaking and overtaking vehicles and trying to catch up with her. He then swerved in front of her and slammed his breaks on. She had to slam on her breaks as well, as did other vehicles and it is a miracle that she didn’t hit him.”

But the victim’s vehicle was hit by the car behind, shunting her into Lees’ VW Golf.

“He then got out of his vehicle and tried to open the victim’s door, which was locked, before driving off without leaving his own vehicles.” he added.

Lees, of Haise Court, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident, but disputed the female driver’s version of events.

Defending, Marcus Kraehling-Smith said that Lees denies trying to open the woman’s car door and that he only accepts over-taking and not under-taking other vehicles to catch her up. He added that Lees also denied slamming on his breaks in front of the woman, but instead brought his vehicle to an orderly stop.

“He says he was not aware of the accident at all,” he said.

The case was adjourned until March 23 when a Newton hearing will take place to establish whose version of events is more credible, before Lees is sentenced.