Irate Mansfield driver brandished wrench - but fled from road-rage confrontation

An irate Mansfield driver waved a wrench at another motorist, but, ran away when he realised the other man was much bigger than him, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:50 BST

CCTV showed Ross Kemp cutting up another motorist in his white Mercedes and brandishing a metal socket wrench he had taken from his boot, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

However, Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said that when the other driver got out of his car, Kemp backed off and ran away, before returning to his car and driving off.

A witness to the confrontation, which happened outside B&Q, Ashfield Gateway, Sutton, on Sunday, December 11, said both complainants "were visibly upset".

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Kemp, aged 25, of Western Close, admitted making threats.

Simon King, mitigating, said Kemp, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

“There is no evidence that he committed this offence,” he said. “He is not identified. You can’t see the registration mark and there are no statements.

“He could have been awkward and entered a not-guilty plea.”

Mr King said there had been a “contretemps” between the two vehicles and the other driver said: “Come on, we’ll sort it out in the car park.”

“He accepts pulling in front," he said. “He saw a large gentlemen getting out and realizes he's not particularly well built. He doesn't threaten anyone with the bar and in fact runs away.

“He didn't use the weapon. He bitterly regrets his actions and has lost his good name.”

Kemp was handed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.