Investigations are continuing after a "serious assault" in Sutton on Friday night.

Police were called to reports of an altercation on Priestic Road, near McDonalds, just before 11.10pm.

A 28-year-old man suffered an injury to his neck and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre. He is recovering in hospital, police said.

Another man suffered minor injuries to his head.

Three boys, aged, 15, 16 and 16, were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of assault. They have now been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1025 of December 22.