Nottinghamshire Police are seeking witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage after the accident on November 3

Two people were seriously hurt but are in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital. Two other casualties were discharged.

Officers were sent to Annesley Road, Hucknall, at around 9.50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police continue investigations after two people seriously injured in Hucknall crash

Both sides of the road remained closed for most of the day between Spring Street and Washdyke Lane as they investigated and cleared the road.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers attended a collision between two cars on Annesley Road, Hucknall on Wednesday.

“Our investigation is continuing. Two people remain in hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.