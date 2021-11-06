Investigations continue after two people seriously injured in Notts collision

Investigations continue after two people were seriously injured in a two vehicle collision at Hucknall.

By Dale Spridgeon
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 9:16 am

Nottinghamshire Police are seeking witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage after the accident on November 3

Two people were seriously hurt but are in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital. Two other casualties were discharged.

Officers were sent to Annesley Road, Hucknall, at around 9.50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police continue investigations after two people seriously injured in Hucknall crash

Both sides of the road remained closed for most of the day between Spring Street and Washdyke Lane as they investigated and cleared the road.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers attended a collision between two cars on Annesley Road, Hucknall on Wednesday.

Have you seen missing Ollerton man last seen in Rotherham area?

“Our investigation is continuing. Two people remain in hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident and ask anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV or anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting incident 165 of 3 November 2021.”

Read More

Read More
Sutton mum's touching blog on life with toddler with Down's syndrome picks up na...