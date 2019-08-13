Investigation under way after 23 incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in Kirkby and Sutton over weekend

Police are working to identify the people responsible for 23 incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in Kirkby and Sutton over the weekend.

A total of 23 incidents have been reported in Southwell Close, Belfry Close, Lindrick Road, Hartley Road, Hawthorn Crescent, New Close, Franklin Way and Maple Crescent, all in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, and Leamington Drive and Clare Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Saturday and Sunday.

Police are investigating a spate of criminal damage incidents over the weekend.

Sergeant Christie Hollins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers are following up a number of lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV footage and are taking positive action to locate the individuals.

"We would urge anyone who has any information with regards to the incidents to call us on 101 or speak to their local neighbourhood beat team. Please have assurance that the police are working hard surrounding these investigations and are being assisted by partnership agencies, members of the public and local businesses."