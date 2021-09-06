Investigation launched after 'racist remark' at Mansfield Town football match

A complaint was made to police after a spectator was heard to make a ‘racist remark’ during Mansfield Town’s match against Harrogate Town at Mansfield’s One Call Stadium.

A Mansfield Town statement said: “The club has begun an investigation following an alleged racist remark made by a spectator during Saturday’s match at home to Harrogate Town.

“Mansfield Town completely condemns the use of racist language and instances of discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour will not be tolerated at any game at One Call Stadium.

“Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our Club, our community or our game.

“Supporters who hear or witness anything deemed inappropriate in this regard are encouraged to report it to a steward or via the Kick it Out App.

“The club is now working with Nottinghamshire Police to establish the facts.

Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium.

“Should any criminal prosecutions be necessary, the individual will also be subject to severe sanctions from the club, including a ban from One Call Stadium.”

‘Disappointed’

It follows a complaint to Nottinghamshire Police.

PC John Albanese, Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated football officer for Mansfield Town FC, Tweeted from his @MansPolFootball account on Saturday: “A disappointing result today, but then it’s only football, you win some you lose some.

“I’m more disappointed to have received a report of racism from one of our own fans.

“If you hear anything please report as the club and police will not tolerate such behaviour.”

Racism has been a big issue in football recently.

Players have been kneeling before matches for more than a year in a bid to highlight racial injustice, but the gesture met with some boos when fans first returned to grounds after the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were then subject to racial abuse after missing penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, before England players including Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the racially abused during England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Hungary in Budapest last week.