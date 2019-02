Police are investigating after a ‘failed ram raid’ in Pinxton.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say a stolen JCB was used in an attempted ram raid at a commercial property in the area this morning (Wednesday, February 6).

The JCB was removed by the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and sent for forensic testing.

