Inquest opened into death of South Normanton ‘murder’ victim found dead at her home

An inquest has been opened into the death of a South Normanton woman who was allegedly murdered at her home.

Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard that the body of Keeley Wilson was found by paramedics at a property in Alfred Street on December 13 last year.

Detective Inspector Toby Greaves, of Derbyshire police, said the 30-year-old had ‘multiple visible injuries’.

Keeley’s partner, Anthony Davis, has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 24.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire, Peter Nieto, adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the upcoming trial.