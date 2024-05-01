Injured man’s burger cost him £400 after commotion at McDonald’s in Sutton

An injured man on crutches who was hungry and angry when he caused a commotion at McDonald's in Sutton didn't believe a burger could cost him £400 when he was fined.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st May 2024, 12:44 BST
Uldis Olehnovics shouted, "I have already been run over," when he was warned about being hit by traffic outside a drive-through window at 8.50pm on April 13, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

He refused to move and when staff shut the serving window he went inside, began drinking other people's drinks and gave the impression he was drunk.

He became aggressive and leaned over the counter, shouting: "I want my f****** order. You owe me £75."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he was being aggressive and the manager feared the incident would escalate into violence.

As he was being arrested Olehnovics swung his arm around but didn't connect with the officer and a charge of assaulting an emergency worker was dropped.

The court heard the warehouse worker has two previous convictions for possessing cannabis and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Olehnovics, who represented himself, said: "I don't deny the fact I was there. Obviously I shouldn't shout at anyone.

"I was stressed. I spent all day in King's Mill Hospital with a broken ankle.”

The 45-year-old, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, admitted threatening behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “You did cause a disturbance. It was upsetting for other people.”

When he was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge with £85 costs, Olehnovics said: "Are you serious? £400 just for shouting at that man? It's incredible. This burger has cost me £400."