Injunction for Sutton man who terrorised neighbours and visitors to the town centre

Christopher Parr, of Langton Court, received the Injunction after subjecting residents and visitors, in Sutton town centre and Langton Court, to high levels of anti-social behaviour.

His behaviour included threats, abuse, disorderly behaviour, and street drinking.

Following multiple complaints from members of the public, the council attempted to engage Parr with support services and to stop his behaviour through informal warnings, but his behaviour continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injunction was taken out by Ashfield District Council

The authority said it had no other option than to obtain an injunction, which was granted by Mansfield Magistrates Court. He was also required to pay fees to the of £667.50

The injunction is active for 12 months and excludes Parr from Sutton town centre and prohibits him from committing or making threats of violence; abusive behaviour including shouting, swearing and using insulting words; and consuming alcohol, or being in possession of an open vessel of alcohol, in Sutton and communal areas at Langton Court.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, said: “Christopher Parr was causing misery to residents and visitors in Sutton and Langton Court so this is a really positive result. The injunction has a power of arrest attached, meaning if he is in breach of the order, by entering Sutton town centre for example, he may be arrested.

“The council is committed to making our town centres safer, cleaner and welcoming places to visit. We have proven time and time again that we will pursue enforcement action whenever we can to ensure that the behaviours of a few people don’t impact other residents’ enjoyment of Ashfield.”