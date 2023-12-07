‘Infrequent drinker’ caught over limit after McDonald’s staff tipped off cops in Mansfield
Drive-through staff noticed Kyle Davies smelled of alcohol and called police on November 11, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.
A breath test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
John Pendlebury, mitigating, said Davies planned to get a taxi but couldn't get a phone signal and made the mistake of driving the short distance home.
A driving ban means he will also lose his job with a property development company, Mr Pendlebury added.
Davies, aged 43, of Bank End Close, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he successfully completes it by November 6 2034.
He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 court costs.