‘Infrequent drinker’ caught over limit after McDonald’s staff tipped off cops in Mansfield

An "infrequent drinker" was caught behind the wheel while over the limit in Mansfield when he stopped off at McDonald's, magistrates have heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drive-through staff noticed Kyle Davies smelled of alcohol and called police on November 11, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.

A breath test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said Davies planned to get a taxi but couldn't get a phone signal and made the mistake of driving the short distance home.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A driving ban means he will also lose his job with a property development company, Mr Pendlebury added.

Davies, aged 43, of Bank End Close, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he successfully completes it by November 6 2034.