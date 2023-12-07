News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

‘Infrequent drinker’ caught over limit after McDonald’s staff tipped off cops in Mansfield

An "infrequent drinker" was caught behind the wheel while over the limit in Mansfield when he stopped off at McDonald's, magistrates have heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 7th Dec 2023, 18:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drive-through staff noticed Kyle Davies smelled of alcohol and called police on November 11, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.

A breath test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said Davies planned to get a taxi but couldn't get a phone signal and made the mistake of driving the short distance home.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A driving ban means he will also lose his job with a property development company, Mr Pendlebury added.

Davies, aged 43, of Bank End Close, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he successfully completes it by November 6 2034.

He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 court costs.