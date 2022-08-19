Increase in violent and sexual crime leads to £200k CCTV investment covering Shirebrook

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between July 2021 and June 2022, Derbyshire Constabulary recorded 628 crimes of a violent or sexual nature in Bolsover and Shuttlewood, representing 41.1 per cent of all crimes in the area – a significant increase from the three-year average of 35.9 per cent recorded between August 2019 and June 2022.

And 40 per cent of all crimes committed in Shirebrook in the last year were of a sexual or violent nature, including the case of 86-year-old Freda Walker, who died after she and her husband Ken were attacked by an intruder at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, in January.

A Bolsover Council report states: “Unfortunately, over the recent years the district has suffered from a number of high profile crime incidents and an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Bolsover Council's Riverside depot, on Mansfield Road, Doe Lea.

“This has resulted in extra security measures being implemented, for example added reassurance patrols by council officers in the affected areas and the use of public space protection orders.

“In addition, over the past 12-18 months, nationally, there have been some high profile crimes where victims have been attacked, in easily accessible public locations.”

To address the problem, the authority plans to set up a central corporate CCTV monitoring suite at its Riverside Depot, in Doe Lea, and install CCTV cameras at six independent living schemes, for a 12-month trial period.

The CCTV control room will also monitor six other permanent cameras and six re-deployable devices, which will be used throughout the district taking into account relevant crime and anti-social behaviour data.

The council’s ICT reserve will meet the estimated £200k cost of the trial, including £75k for the cameras and £55k for staffing.

The report continues: “Parish and town councils will be invited to subscribe into the CCTV monitoring suite service and it is anticipated the technology will enable existing parish and town council cameras to be linked in and monitored.”