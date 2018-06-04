IN PICTURES: Mansfield and Nottinghamshire’s most wanted

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the people in these pictures in connection with a series of crimes.

Officers want to speak to those featured in connection with a variety of offences across Nottinghamshire.

Images may be of suspects or potential witnesses.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Suspicious incident, Mansfield

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a suspicious incident on Carter Lane and Rock Street in Mansfield at around 5.45pm on April 22, 2018.

If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 722 of 22 April.

Bike theft, Mansfield

A bike was stolen from outside a shop on Westgate, Mansfield at around 12pm on May 13.

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 356 of 13 May 2018.

Wildlife Offence, Newark

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a report of bird trapping at Bowbridge Lane in Newark on April 19, 2018.

If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 550 of 19 April 2018.

Purse theft, Daybrook

Police investigating a purse theft have released an image of a man they want to speak in connection with the incident.

An 80-year-old woman had her purse taken from her handbag in the Sainsbury’s store on Sir John Robinson Way, Daybrook, at 12.30pm on Tuesday March 27.

The victim’s bank card was then used at various locations before it was cancelled.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 670 of March 27, 2018.

Theft from cash machine, Mansfield

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with a theft from a cash machine in Mansfield.

On May 3 at around 3.30pm, a woman used the self-service checkout at Asda, Old Mill Lane, Mansfield and forgot to take her cash back. A woman behind her in the queue is then believed to have taken it.

Anyone who knows the woman pictured, or has any information, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 706 of 3 May 2018.