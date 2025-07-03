‘Immature’ Kirkby drug dealer who supplied cocaine and heroin ‘put his head in the sand’

An "incredibly immature" Kirkby drug dealer who "put his head in the sand" and denied the charges because he was "petrified" of going to prison, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Freeman "foolishly glamourised the lifestyle of drug dealers" until police officers raided an address in Broxtowe, on March 21, 2023, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Gareth Gimson, prosecuting, said nearly 100 grams of 86 per cent purity cocaine and a cutting agent were found in the bedrooms, along with 91 wraps of crack cocaine and 45 wraps of heroin in the kitchen extractor fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash to the value of £3,000 was found wrapped in plastic in the toilet, and Freeman was arrested driving a Ford Transit van nearby.

Kai Freeman. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

A search of co-defendant Craig Lane’s address revealed cocaine traces on scales and mobile phone evidence.

Lanes told police he found the drugs near his address and “it was his lucky day”.

Freeman made trips to London to collect the drugs and stored heroin and cocaine at an address on Harwill Crescent, Broxtowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His barrister invited the court to take “an exceptional court of action” by stepping back from the four-and-a-half-year starting point and suspending the sentence.

Craig Lanes. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

He said Freeman, of previous good character, hasn't committed any offences since and has served the equivalent of 13 months on a qualifying curfew.

Freeman volunteers as a coach for kids at a boxing gym, cares for his grandparents, and works as a plumber at Nottingham City Hospital, the court heard.

"He is terrified of going to prison and the types of individuals he will meet,” his barrister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Lanes is an addict “and has a record which reflects that addiction”.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He was using cocaine to self-medicate his mental health difficulties and has served 288 days on a curfew. he added.

Freeman, 23, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, initially denied conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property before admitting the charges. Lanes, 40, of Benedict Court, Nottingham, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, at an earlier stage.

On Wednesday, Judge James Sampson sentenced Freeman to 50 months in prison and Lanes to four years.