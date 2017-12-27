IMAGES: Police appeal to trace car after 89-year-old woman burgled in her Selston home

Police have released images of a car they want to trace after an 89-year-old woman was burgled in her Selston home.

Police were called to Portland Road at around 6.30pm on Friday 1 December. The elderly woman said that three men had knocked on her door claiming there'd been a gas leak. She refused entry but was pushed to the floor as the men barged in. They searched the house but left empty handed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

The offenders are described as:

1) white, in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of a slim build with a thin face and facial hair

2) white, in his late 30s, 6ft tall, of a large build. He was wearing a black zip-up coat with white writing on the breast pocket and a beanie hat.

3) The only description we have is that he is white.

The car pictured is believed to have been used in the offence.

Even though the images are not very clear, police said they hoped they might just jog someone's memory.

If you saw this car or have any information that could help, contact police on 101 quoting incident 768 of 1 December 2017.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.