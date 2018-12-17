Images and video of men released after rings swiped from Budby antiques centre

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a theft at Budby Antiques and Vintage Emporium in Budby.

It happened at about 4.15pm on Friday, November 23.

Two men were seen ‘acting suspiciously’ in the shop before one of the men unlocked a cabinet and stole a number of rings.

One of the men was white and tall.

The other man was also white and of short and stocky build. He had a beard and walked with a limp.

They fled the scene in a bright green car.

Pic: Notts Police.

If you recognise the men or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 625 of November 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.