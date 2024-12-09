A married couple from Nottinghamshire have been sentenced for possessing and intending to sell thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit and illicit cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco from a makeshift shop inside their home in Mansfield.

Barry Wrightson (aged 65) and Julie Patricia Wrightson (aged 59) of Foston Close, Mansfield were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 December following an investigation by Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards and Nottinghamshire Police.

Barry Wrightson was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months with 100 hours unpaid work.

Julie Wrightson was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months with 20 rehabilitation days after also pleading guilty to £50,000 worth of money laundering from other illicit offences.

When officers searched the property in September 2019, they discovered 11,300 illegal cigarettes worth £20,000. The cigarettes were brand new, packaged and ready to be sold from the premises. There was also a makeshift till on the counter in the kitchen in the form of tins and jars, containing around £4,000 in cash.

Within the property the Wrightson’s had 281 packets of what purported to be Rothman cigarettes, although testing showed that these were in fact cheap copies.

A further 575 packets of cigarettes that were seized were classed as dangerous products as they failed to comply with UK safety standards. Unlike legal cigarettes, these ones would not self-extinguish if they were discarded after being lit, thereby posing a serious fire risk.

Officers also seized 294 packets of cigarettes and 620 pouches of tobacco that did not comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016, as the packaging did not display any of the required health warnings that are required in this country.

The full list of offences that the Wrightson’s were found guilty of were:

Unauthorised use of a trademark Possessing dangerous goods for supply Possession of cigarettes unlawfully packaged Possession of tobacco unlawfully packaged Concealing criminal property

Illegal packets of cigarettes are priced on average at just £4.50 compared to £16.78 for a packet of 20 legal cigarettes. While the lower price may seem appealing, consumers often overlook the serious dangers and harm associated with these counterfeit and illicit products.

Selling counterfeit tobacco also deprives the country of taxes to fund vital public services like the NHS and undermines public health campaigns to help people quit smoking to protect their health.

Councillor Gordon Wheeler, Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Despite the temptation to buy cheap illegal cigarettes, they are very dangerous for consumers. They often won’t self-extinguish, which makes them a huge fire risk. We’ve also seen how the trade in illicit tobacco attracts other crime and anti-social behaviour to an area, further damaging our communities.”

“We want to send out a message to other unscrupulous traders that we will not tolerate the sale of counterfeit goods in the county. Taking action to stop these criminals and make our communities safer is our priority. Our officers will continue to take action to stop illegal trading and make our communities safer.”

If residents see any tobacco products or vapes being sold to people who they believe are under 18, or they believe a business is selling unregulated products, they can report this to Trading Standards by contacting the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.