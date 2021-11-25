Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Shane Hibbert was found sitting on a wall near to where he had crashed his Renault Megane and destroyed a bollard, on St Peter's Way, Mansfield, on August 28, at about 1.25am.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said there was debris on the carriageway and he was taken to hospital.

A test revealed he had 213 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

St Peter's Way, Mansfield.

Ms Allsop said: “He had been out drinking since 9pm.

“He couldn't remember what caused the collision; he can only remember crawling from the vehicle.”

Hibbert, who represented himself, admitted drink-driving.

The 35-year-old, of Cross Lane, Huthwaite, told the court: “I have no recollection of leaving the pub. I don't know if it's because of the bang I got from the crash. I hold my hands up.

“Luckily there was no-one else involved. Since the accident I have been biking it to work. It has helped me out exercise-wise."

The joiner, who has a clean licence, said the disqualification would affect him seeing his daughter at weekends.

Sentencing, magistrates told him: “The fact you can’t remember anything about it doesn't make it better – it makes it worse.”

Hibbert was banned from driving for 24 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the ban by 24 weeks.

He was also fined £543 and ordered to pay a £54 surcharge and £85 costs.