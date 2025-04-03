Humming noise and smell lead officers to Mansfield cannabis grow

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Strange noises and a potent smell led officers to the door of a cannabis grow in Mansfield.

Plain clothed officers acting on intelligence attended an address in Smith Street shortly before 11am on March 29.

A persistent humming noise and strong smell had previously been reported at the address – and both were immediately apparent when officers arrived at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside they found 179 plants located in various rooms at the property, which had been converted for the purpose of growing drugs.

Xhimi Qevani was jailed for 52 weeks after admitting growing cannabis at an address in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceXhimi Qevani was jailed for 52 weeks after admitting growing cannabis at an address in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Xhimi Qevani was jailed for 52 weeks after admitting growing cannabis at an address in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The plants have since been taken away and all associated growing equipment put beyond use.

Extensive remedial work will now be required at the semi-detached property and dangerous alterations to the electrical system will also need to be remedied.

Xhimi Qevani, aged 42, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ court on March 31 and was jailed for 52 weeks after admitting to cultivating cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Insp Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature are inherently dangerous, not only because of the elevated risk of fire they pose to neighbouring properties, but also because of the violence they can attract from rival criminal gangs.

“That’s why we are regularly asking the public to report suspicions they have about properties in their community – particularly around strange smells, noises and light sources.

“As in this case, once we have that information, we can devise a plan to take firm action – in this case by sending plain clothed officers to take a closer look.

“As it transpired, it didn’t take them long to find what they were looking for and bring a suspect into custody.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice