Huge increase in recorded violent crime across Ashfield

Violent crime has risen in Ashfield over the last year, amid warnings of an epidemic sweeping the country.

Nottinghamshire Police recorded 3,692 incidents of violent crime in Ashfield in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous year.

At 29 crimes per 1,000 people, that's in line with the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 28.7.

One of the main factors behind the increase was the increase in stalking and harassment, which rose by 41 per cent , from 798 incidents to 1,123.

Offences of violence with injury increased by eight per cent and violence without injury by 11 per cent, reaching 1,411 and 1,158 respectively.

There were also zero homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, down by two on the previous 12 months.

Overall, police recorded seven per cent more crime across England and Wales – there were more than 6 million offences in the 12 months to June.

The biggest hike was in stalking and harassment , which jumped by 37 per cent to 459,000.

The total number of offences in Ashfield increased by 5 per cent, with police recording 11,291 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 88.8 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 89.3.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Craig Hall said: “We recognise that violent crime has increased in Ashfield.

"It is always important to look behind the numbers and it can be seen that the main reason is due to changes in the way that stalking and harassment offences are recorded.

"This is a positive change and shows that such offences are being treated seriously. The levels of violent offending are still concerning and we are working tirelessly to reduce the threat this brings to our communities.

"The highest cause of violent crime in Ashfield continues to be domestic abuse related and Nottinghamshire Police is constantly working with our strategic partners to keep victims of domestic abuse safe.

"The reported decrease in both theft and criminal damage is excellent news. The same can be said for the increases in recorded offences relating to the possession of drugs and weapons.

"These figures have gone up because we are catching more people in possession of these items.

"These results have been achieved by listening to local residents and deploying our resources intelligently to deliver the best possible service.

"Like any other area, Ashfield has its own unique policing challenges and we will continue working hard with our communities and partners hard to resolve the issues which are most important to local people."