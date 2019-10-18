Hucknall shoplifter's tuna theft caused "suspicious bulge"

A Hucknall shoplifter who stole £38 of tuna was spotted by police with a "suspicious bulge" in his jacket, a court heard.

Aidan Kirby was stopped by officers in an unmarked car after he left the Tesco Express, on Annesley Road, shortly before midday, on October 17.

He recently completed a 12 week prison sentence for theft, handed to him on August 19, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

"Mr Kirby is sadly no stranger to the courts," said Tim Haines, mitigating.

"He was released from prison in late September, having vowed not to reoffend.

"He is adamant it wasn't committed to fund a drug habit.

"The hope is he can continue to work with the probation service."

The court heard he lives on an £80 per month allowance from his mother, and is preparing to make a claim for benefits.

Kirby, 34, of the High Street, admitted the theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was told the theft warranted ten weeks in custody because he is a "prolific offender", but it was suspended for 12 months, on condition he isn't convicted in that time.

He was ordered to pay a £122 government surcharge, which will be added to the £1,147 he already owes to the court, which will be paid back at £10 per fortnight.

