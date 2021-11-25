Hucknall police nabbed cocaine before Mansfield man could open bag

Officers found Duane Anthony in possession of an unopened bag of the Class A drug, at a pub on Nabbs Lane, on October 26.

Anthony, 35, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted possession when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said the offence breached a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, imposed by Derby Crown Court for two counts of handling stolen goods, in June 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared before Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Stephen Burdon, mitigating, said Anthony had complied with the court order and his last probation appointment is due next week.

He said the defendant's last conviction for drugs was in 2015, which "doesn't seem to display a pattern of offending."

Anthony was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.