Hucknall man was over the limit in McDonald's car park

A Hucknall man was caught over the limit while parked in a McDonald's drive-through after staff tipped off police, magistrates heard.

Officers found Joseph Stafford sitting in his Mini, at the fast-food eaterie's car park, on the A1 Markham Moor roundabout, near Retford, at 10.30am, on July 1.

A test revealed he had 52 mcgs of alchol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Stafford, who had no previous convictions, was very remorseful, and had been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with the loss of his mother.

He had lost his job as a result of the incident, Mr Hogarth added.

Stafford, 24, of St Michael's View, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received ten points on his licence. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 and a £32 government surcharge.

