Hucknall man admitted assault on ex-partner on day of trial

A Hucknall man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner on the day of his trial has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Daniel Habera admitted the assault which took place at Institute Street, Sutton, on February 11, as well as criminal damage, when he appeared in court on April 25.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said the assault had been "unintentional," but Habera represented a high risk of serious harm to partners.

On Thursday, Habera, 31, of Lime Tree Road, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court to be sentenced.

He was given a total of 23 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was given five days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address anger and violence issues, and must attend 31 days of a building better relationships course.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and a two-year restraining order was imposed.