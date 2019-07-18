Hucknall drink driver smashed into central reservation

A boozed-up Hucknall man who smashed into the central reservation of a roundabaout had been given cocaine "by a friend as he was feeling down," a court heard.

Meanjit Purewal overtook a marked police car at speed on Annesley Road, with his hazard lights on, before mounting the central reservation and hitting a bollard at 7.30pm, on Thursday, June 13.

A test revealed he had 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

At the police station, a small quantity of cocaine was found in a chewing gum wrapper, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

"He said it had been given to him by a friend as he was feeling down," she said.

Chris Powell, mitigating, said: "Mr Purewal has been on long-term anti-depressants for seven years and has no mental health issues as a result.

"Two or three months ago he met a new partner and he took the view that he didn't need to be on the medication and came off them."

Because the treatment came to an abrupt stop, rather then tapering off gradually, Purewal was plunged into "a chaotic mental state" and began suffering mood swings and acting strangely, said his solicitor.

Earlier that day he went to the park and began drinking with some people, one of whom offered him the cocaine.

"It was a case of peer-pressure to carry on with things," said Mr Powell, adding that there was no cocaine in Purewal's system.

He said that the loss of his licence would have a "catastrophic effect" on Purewal's livelihood, as he is in the motor trade and buys and sells cars.

It would also limit the support he can provide to his 87-year-old mother, for whom he is the sole carer.

"He knows he has let her down," Mr Powell said.

Purewall, 53, of Hillcrest Drive, admitted drink driving and possession of the Class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered the drink driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if he completes it before August 15, 2020.

He was fined £230 for possession of the cocaine, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.