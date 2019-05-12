Hotel staff 'attacked' before travellers removed from car park near Mansfield's Carr Bank Park

A member of staff at the Mansfield Manor Hotel has reportedly been "attacked" before travellers were removed from the car park serving their business.

Travellers set up encampment at the car park, which serves Carr Bank Park off Park Lane, Mansfield, on Friday, and after an operation between hotel staff, Mansfield District Council and neighbourhood wardens, they were removed yesterday (May 11).

Mansfield Manor Hotel.

However one staff member at the hotel was allegedly injured trying to move the travellers off the site, before neighbourhood wardens, Mansfield District Council's community safety department and Nottinghamshire Police stepped in to assist the hotel.

Members of The Stables businesses, including The Tea Rooms and Vanilla Hairdressing, were also involved in assisting the hotel staff, with all businesses sharing the car park which is owned by Mansfield Manor Hotel.

Diane Doran, manager at the hotel, said: "Yesterday (Friday) at 3pm, we had travellers set up camp in the car park.

"I contacted an enforcement company who served notice on them last night, and the travellers were removed from the premises this morning - we have 24 hour security to try to ensure that they don’t return.

"The cost will be in the region of £2000, which will be met by ourselves. One of our staff members was attacked but is okay.

"Many thanks to Sandi at The Tearooms in helping to clear up some of the mess and to our wonderful guests, who trusted that we would sort it out and they would be safe.

"Thanks also to the community safety department at Mansfield District Council who were amazing in the information they gave me, Burgess Security who responded immediately and are providing the security on site, and our neighbourhood warden Frank and the other neighbourhood wardens for their fast advice and proactive response.

"The police also provided an immediate response to the attack on our staff member, and Councillor Stuart Wallace called in to offer help and support and the staff at Vanilla hairdressing, for coming to thank me for taking quick action.

"Hopefully the way it was handled will deter others from coming on site."

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called to a report of anti-social behaviour at Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield, at around 6.40pm on Friday (May 10).

"Two men went into the hotel and were asked to leave and had a verbal argument with staff before leaving. Officers spoke to both parties and there were no further issues."