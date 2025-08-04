Horses rescued after running loose on a busy Awsworth road

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:40 BST
Two horses were rescued after running loose on a busy road.

Nottinghamshire Police was notified of the horses galloping along the A6096 at Awsworth at 7.20am on August 4.

A number of motorists rang 999 after encountering the animals in the middle of the busy road heading towards Giltbrook Shopping Park.

Shortly afterwards, the horses entered Newton Lane, Awsworth, where a member of the public managed to guide them into a field off Westby Lane.

Officers reunited the horses with their owner after tracing them on social media.

