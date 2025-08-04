Horses rescued after running loose on a busy Awsworth road

Two horses were rescued after running loose on a busy road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police was notified of the horses galloping along the A6096 at Awsworth at 7.20am on August 4.

A number of motorists rang 999 after encountering the animals in the middle of the busy road heading towards Giltbrook Shopping Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards, the horses entered Newton Lane, Awsworth, where a member of the public managed to guide them into a field off Westby Lane.

Officers reunited the horses with their owner after tracing them on social media.