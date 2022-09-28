Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Keith Collison was stopped by police on Stoneyford Road, on July 13, at about 1.30am.

Solicitor Chris Perry said he has represented 54-year-old Collison for two decades and he has ‘committed offences with alarming regularity throughout the entire time’.

He said Collison ‘has always found a way of making ends meet’, but ‘never did it the old-fashioned way by getting a job and paying taxes’.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perry said: “He has made his judgments and has never complained. He took the consequences.”

The court heard Collison was banned for six years for dangerous driving in August 2019.

Mr Perry said: “On that occasion, he wasn’t prepared to take what was coming to him.

“On this day he pulled over, even though he knew he was in bother. He did this stupid thing because he was desperately worried about his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He does take risks, but this time he wasn’t on some mission to steal. It was a rather more selfless act. He has demonstrated an ability to change.”

Collison, of Cross Row, Sutton, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mr Perry said Collison has ‘finally got a job for the first time in his life’ and sending him back to prison would undo the progress he has made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He has been in the community for two years and four months and this is the longest period he has stayed out of trouble.

“Probation always say he is a pleasure to work with. He is straightforward and honest – even though he has done a lot of dishonest things. There is no malice in the man.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Collison: “Mr Perry is hoping not to see you again. Don’t let him down. There are always alternatives even when you’re faced with serious difficulties.”

Collison was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and given 15 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad