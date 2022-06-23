Homeowner detains suspected burglar in Mansfield

Officers were called to Hall Street yesterday, at about 8.05pm, following reports a house had been broken into.

A window was smashed to gain access, but nothing is believed to have been taken.

A 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaucer Street, Mansfield.

Just six hours later, today at about 2.10am, police received reports a break-in was taking place at a property on Chaucer Street, Mansfield.

Police attended the house to find the homeowner had detained a suspect inside.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

Detectives are investigating both burglaries, but do not believe they are linked.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an extremely upsetting offence that can severely impact the way people live their lives, which is why we will always thoroughly investigate every report we receive of this nature.

“We are committed as a force to reducing burglaries across the county, which is why we have two dedicated burglary teams made up of detectives tasked solely with cracking down on these types of offences.”

“Our detectives are still in the process of investigating these incidents, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”