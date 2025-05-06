Homeless woman whose dog bit passerby in Mansfield faced with £10,000 kennelling bill

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A homeless woman whose therapy dog bit and injured a passerby in Mansfield faces a £10,000 kennelling bill from police, a court has heard.

Dominika Kokiel's German Shepherd, "Luna," attacked a woman on St John Street, on February 1 last year, said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Kokiel apologised to the complainant and "recognises the incident must have been unpleasant."

He said Kokiel, of previous good character, had been street homeless for about a week after fleeing an abusive relationship.

“She has had a very difficult background and suffered from depression and borderline personality,” he said.

She had the “therapy dog” for about a year and to have Luna taken away from her has been very difficult, Mr Madahar said.

He said she has already satisfied “the vast majority of conditions” outlined by an animal behaviour expert.

She will use a muzzle and keep Luna on a special lead with a body harness, he said, adding that her new address is suitable for dogs.

He said Kokiel, who claims Universal Credit, is unlikely to be able to afford the £10,287 kennelling costs charged by Nottinghamshire Police.

Kokiel, aged 32, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on January 3.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when she received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. A contingent destruction order was imposed which means Luna won’t be destroyed as long as Kokiel meets certain conditions, including training and micro-chipping.

She was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £150 compensation, but no costs were awarded.