Homeless man tried to buy booze with stolen bank card found in Mansfield street

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard that the card had been stolen in a burglary which took place in the early hours of July 20, last year – and Oscar Blaszkiewicz made three attempts to buy alcohol via contactless payments on the same day.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said the owner received a notification that his card was being used in a local shop, but that there was no evidence linking Blaszkiewicz to the break-in.

The 25-year-old was identified via CCTV and police officers located him later that day.

There was no financial loss to the owner, Mr Wilshaw added.

Blaszkiewicz, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted fraud by false representation.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Blaszkiewicz, who was homeless at the time, has one previous conviction for shoplifting.

He said: “He only had (the card) for a limited time and discarded it when he realised it could not be used.

“At the time he was looking for ways to raise funds.”

He said Blaszkiewicz apologised for the 'spontaneous offence' that happened more than a year ago, and said there have been no offences since then.

Blaszkiewicz has since found accommodation, said Mr Madahar, but recently lost his job in retail and does not receive benefits.