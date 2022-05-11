Home Secretary Priti Patel praises Nottinghamshire Police following successful recruitment drive

Officer ranks are at their highest levels in the county in more than a decade following a huge drive to bolster neighbourhoods and specialist policing teams.

The Police Uplift Programme was launched in 2019 as part of the Government’s commitment to recruit an additional 20,000 officers by March next year.

Nottinghamshire Police was tasked with reaching 2,380 officers by March 2023 – an ambitious target that has already been met.

Home Secretary Priti Patel.

By recruiting hundreds of new police officers, the force has now become one of the most representative in the country – with a more diverse group of officers more accurately reflecting the communities they serve.

Ms Patel was briefed on the hugely successful recruitment drive when she visited Nottinghamshire’s new joint police and fire headquarters in February.

As such, she was well-equipped to respond when the force’s recruitment drive was raised in the House of Commons last week.

Ms Patel said: “I would just like to commend Nottinghamshire Police and your outstanding chief constable, if I may say so as well, for all the work the team have been doing, including really focusing on driving down crime through recruitment and the training of your officers.”

Tour

It came after Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, and Chief Constable Craig Guildford welcome Nottinghamshire MPs, including Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, and Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP, to the force’s headquarters.

During a tour of the force’s training school, control room and joint office complex, shared with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, the MPs observed officers in training and met some new recruits.

The MPs also spoke to Mrs Henry about her Make Notts Safe Plan, a vision for policing in the county to 2026.

Mr Guildford said: “An incredible amount of work went into smashing the target and I am pleased this was recognised in Parliament.

“We’ve achieved an ambitious target a year ahead of schedule and my thanks go to everyone who made this possible.”

Mrs Henry said: “I want to thank the team for smashing its target, with officer ranks now at its highest number for 11 years.