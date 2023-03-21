News you can trust since 1952
‘Highly impressionable’ Kirkby man damaged moped he stole for joyriding

A “highly impressionable” Kirkby man who damaged a moped he stole to go joyriding had suffered a brain injury when he was deliberately run over, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:48 GMT- 1 min read

The moped’s owner had just gone indoors when he heard a snapping noise as Conna Ross broke the steering lock and rode it away, on August 8 last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said Ross was caught on CCTV and recognised by a number of people, as he rode around the area.

The scooter was later found with damage to the indicator, battery and electrics, the ignition was smashed, the seat forced open and the registration plates were removed.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The insurance company would not cover the repairs and Ross, aged 22, made no comment when he was interviewed by police.

He also stole items, valued ar £20, from WHSmiths on August 2, and failed to pay a £19 taxi fare five days later.

Ms Fawcett said: “He told police his nan paid the fare but checks showed that wasn't the case.”

He was last in court in November when he was fined for shop thefts.

Ross, of Edward Street, Kirkby, admitted vehicle theft, driving without a licence or insurance, theft and making off without payment.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Ross was left with a pin in his leg and a brain injury after a serious collision with a car in 2020. His friend was killed and the driver was jailed for 25 years for murder.

He described him as “highly impressionable” and said he takes antipsychotic medication for his mental health issues.

Sentencing was adjourned until April 6 for a probation report.