HGV driver blows four times over legal drink-drive limit in South Normanton Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit A HGV driver was arrested for drink-driving in South Normanton last night (October 17). The driver was branded a 'potential killer' by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who made the arrest at around 7.24pm.