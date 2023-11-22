Police fished a drawstring bag filled with Class A drugs out of a toilet during a house raid in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers executed a warrant at the property in Beckingham Court, Mansfield, after suspecting it was linked to drug activity.

After forcing entry at around 3pm on Sunday, November 19, the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team carried out a search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this, police made their way into the bathroom, where they spotted multiple wraps of Class A drugs floating in the toilet.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Suspecting attempts had been made to flush more drugs away, an officer stuck their arm in the toilet to retrieve something from inside the u-bend.

The mystery item was quickly pulled out, where it was confirmed to be a plastic bag filled with bundles of heroin and crack cocaine.

Further searches were then carried out of the property, which led to quantities of cannabis, cash, multiple phones and weighing scales all being discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knuckleduster was also found and seized from the address – an item it is now illegal to store in a private place under the offensive weapons act 2019.

Two women – aged 28 and 44 – and a 32-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The suspects were all additionally arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Warrants like the one carried out here play an essential part in allowing us to follow up and hopefully confirm reports we receive of criminality in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members of the public don’t want drug dealers operating close to where they live, work and visit, and neither do we.

“As a direct result of this raid and the information we received to make it possible, we were able to take quantities of dangerous drugs off our streets.

“While we’ve made several arrests in connection with this incident, our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to call us on 101, quoting incident 390 of November 19 2023.”