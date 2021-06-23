Here's the latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from murder and stalking to the case of a woman who defrauded an elderly couple suffering from dementia.
1. Chantay Finch
Chantay Finch, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft and ten counts of fraud, and was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court, on June 8.
Photo: Notts Police
2. Steven Partington
Steven Partington, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 June, having pleaded guilty to robbery in January. He was sentenced to four years’ and eight months imprisonment.
Photo: Notts Police
3. Scot Fox
Scot Fox, 46, of Catlow Walk, Arnold, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. He was jailed for two years, placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his online activity when he is released from jail.
Photo: Notts Police
4. Kieron Nichols
Kieron Nichols, 30, of Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, was jailed for 12-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on June 15, after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a Taser and possession of ammunition.
Photo: Notts Police