Here’s who has appeared before magistrates from Mansfield and Ashfield

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Jeremy Walter Coyle, 33, of Rosemary Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. He also admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour to three females and failing to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment. He was committed to prison for a total of 35 days.

Daniel John Barker, 35, of Dalestorth Avenue Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, with an 18 months programme requirement and ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 30 days. There was a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Nicky Michael Lee, 31, of Walesby Drive Kirkby admitted assaulting a female by beating her. A restraining order was made, he was fined £500 with £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Sykes, 36, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for six months. A restraining order was made. He was fined £50 with £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Lorna Crew, 40, of Recreation Road Shirebrook pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. A community order with an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours was imposed, with £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dylan Andrew Jefferson Collins, 24, of Edward Street, Kirkby admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He also admitted damaging a n internal door to the value of £80. He was fined £80 with £80 compensation and £55 costs.

Theft

Wayne Stephen Prescott, 27, of Park Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse admitted stealing cameras and superglue worth £15 from Sainsburys. He also admitted possession of class C drugs diazepam, gabapentin and tramadol. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a n £85 victim surcharge.

Ashley Stephen Barnes, 33, of Layton Avenue Mansfield, admitted stealing a bottle of Burbery Weekend fragrance worth £55, fragrances valued at £382, £224, £70 and £382 from Boots and fragrance of value unknown form Debenhams and a vacuum cleaner worth £59.99 from B&M. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Eadson, 39, of Vale Road Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances from Four Seasons, Mansfield. and a vacuum cleaner from B&M Mansfield. He was fined £120 with £270 compensation and £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Lee Ward, 18, of Fritchley Court Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing a Peugeot 207 car, car keys and power tools. A community order was made with electronic monitoring for three months and a 19 days rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation £625 , £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Aleasha Natalie Hyland, 35, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield admitted stealing perfume worth £105 from Debenhams. It was a further offence during a suspended sentence order. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.. She was committed to prison for a total of 17 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £105.

Chelsea Jane Jones, 21, of Titchfield Street Mansfield admitted stealing air freshener worth £41.50 from Wilkinsons. The offence was committed while a community order made by Mansfield Magistrate’s Court was in force. A rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days was imposed with a £50 fine and £85 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Lisa Marie Keeling, 28, of Skegby Road Kirkby admitted driving with 70 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Toderel-Valeriu Miron, 22, of Toothill Road Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 62 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and driving with 88 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £260 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Paul Wilson, 30, of Morley street, Sutton admitted driving with 87 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months, and fined £311 with £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dawid Wozniak, 30, of Stanley Road Mansfield admitted driving with 65 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, and driving whilst disqualified, without insurance or a licence. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days. There had been two further offences of excess alcohol and driving in breach of a court order.

Daniel Lee wright, 23, of Cedar Close, Sutton admitted driving with 68 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath without a licence or insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to take part in an accredited programme for 30 days, fined £60 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Phillip Micheal Brogdale, 38, of Brookhill Court Sutton admitted driving with 58 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Gheorche Costin, 49, of Bagshaw Street Pleasley admitted driving with 83 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fiend £350 with £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachael Jones, 38, of Carsic Road Sutton, admitted driving with 91 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30 and fined £200.

Christopher William Henshaw, 36, of Fishers Street Kirkby, admitted driving whilst disqualified, with 76 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and possession of cannabis. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Lukasz Malmon, 29, of John Woodhead Court Mansfield admitted driving with 92 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order was made with a 100 hours unpaid work requirement and £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Miscellaneous

Robert Mark Carlin, 37, of Kirkby Road Sutton pleaded guilty to stalking a female by standing outside her property and sending numerous emails. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. A restraining order was made, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £115.

Jack Samuels, 30, of Church View Ollerton admitted failing to comply with an anti social behaviour direction to leave Mansfield town centre. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Allsop, 28, of Greenwood Avenue Huthwaite, admitted damaging a wall worth £150 at King’s Mill Hospital. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £150 compensation and £20 victim surcharge, with £85 costs.

Liam Ben Hitchcock, 24, of Fishpool Road Blidworth, admitted damaging a bedroom dopor by kicking it off its hinges at the Midlands Hotel Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas John Exhall, 71, of Priory Road, Mansfield was found guilty of persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £400 compensation.

Shaun Michael Swain, 46, of Rosewood Drive Kirkby admitted disposal of stolen goods, namely an Iphone. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks with £115 victim surcharge.

Daniel Robert Marshall, 28, of Pines Close Selston admitted using threatening behaviour and damaging a cell custody camera at Mansfield Police station. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 victim surcharge and costs of £300.

Drugs

Rebecca Anne Gibson, 31, of Church Road Clipstone admitted possession of class A drug MDMA and class B drug amphetamine. She was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Breach

Steven Paul Buttery, 32, of Moorland Close Sutton pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order made by Mansfield Family Court by being within 100m of the victim. He was fined £500 with £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Kevin Bramley, 31, of Sandalwood Close Mansfield admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ court. The community order was revoked and he was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, with £65 costs.