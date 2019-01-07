Here’s who has appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court from Mansfield and Ashfield

A list of recent cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Court latest

Dylan Antony Webster, 21, of Park Hall Road Mansfield Woodhouse admitted assaulting a female by beating her . A restraining order was made he was fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Blake Antony Evans, 31, of Vernon Road Kirkby admitted being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He was fined £270 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £30

Theft

Martin Brian Bladon, 31, of Huthwaite Road Sutton admitted stealing SD cards worth £100 from Asda. He was fined £100 with £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Hayden Rivers, 39, of Market Street Sutton admitted stealing air freshener worth £3 from Huthwaite Service Station. He was ordered to pay compensation of £3.

Anna Elizabeth Reeve, 32, of victoria Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing women’s fragrance worth £228.60 and £406 from Debenhams. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay compensation of 3228.60 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

miscellaneous

Alana Marriana Ryan, 32, of Walters Crescent Selston admitted having a knife in a public place without good reason. She also admitted failing to attend an assessment after class A drug cocaine was found in a sample. She was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 12 weeks rehabilitation activity requirement. There was a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

threats

Kieran Paul Ramos, 25, of Southfields Close Kirkby admitted threatening unlawful violence at the Badger Box Inn. He was committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 40 hours unpaid work requirement over the next 12 months, with £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Sally Anne Murphy, 38, of Harrop White Road Mansfield admitted making threats to kill a police officer. A community order was made for 40 days with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Henry Andrew Arnold Herbert, 21, of Festus Street Kirkby admitted riving with 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £276 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph McKenzie, 28, of Strankear Close Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to driving with 43 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath and without a licence or insurance. He was fined £165 with £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months with £30 victim surcharge.

Peter Alexander Jenkins, 35, of Sanders Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle he was in was late involved with an accident with another vehicle. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 12 weeks curfew with electronic monitoring. There was a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for two years.

Patricia Curran, 48, of Hartley Road Kirkby admitted unlawfully taking a vehicle and causing damage to it and being in collision with another vehicle. She also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and assaulting a police officer by beating him. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 30 days. She was disqualified from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge, with £85 costs.

drugs

Matthew Topley, 28, of Farrendale Close Forest town admitted being drunk and disorderly behaviour and possession of cocaine. He was fined £128 with victim surcharge of £56 and costs of £85.

Reece Connor Rowbotham, 25, of Bilborough Road Mansfield admitted production of cannabis. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

breach

Peter Alexander Jenkins, 35, of Sanders Avenue Mansfield admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. he was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring was imposed for 12 weeks.