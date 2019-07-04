Here's what crimes have been happening in Mansfield

Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield from noon on June 25, to noon on July 3.

Berry Hill

Theft other

On July 1, a male was approached by a male with an Irish accent on Jenny Beckets Lane. The male asked for £20 in cash if he gave him his phone. The male took his phone and then went into a shop and then the male entered his car and retrieved his phone and left. No descriptions or times of the offence.

Broomhill

Theft other

A phone was stolen from an address on Devon Drive on the 28th June. A male has knocked on the door and tried to sell the homeowner some fishing tackle and sat nav and then asked to use the toilet. When the male has entered the house it is believed this was the point the phone was stolen. Description is a white male aged in his 20’s, thin build 5ft 9 to 6 ft tall and he was wearing jeans and a dark blue top.

Grange farm

Theft of motor vehicle

A car was stolen sometime within the last month from an address on Brick Kiln Lane. Police have no time span and no descriptions.

Lindhurst

Burglary other

On July 3 sometime between 9am and 5pm, a garage was broken into on Lindhurst Lane. Various tools were stolen from within.

Portland

Theft from motor vehicle

On July 2, between noon and 5pm a back bumper was stolen from a parked car at the rear of Superbowl Mansfield. Police have no descriptions of the offenders.

Robin Hood/Sherwood

Theft of motor vehicle

A car was stolen from a driveway on Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. This occurred on June 29 at approximately 8.20pm. Keys were left in the vehicle. The car has since been found and returned.