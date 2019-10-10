Here's what crimes have been happening in Mansfield

Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield from noon on October 1 until noon on October 8.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

Various tools were stolen from a property when a 'back wooden door' was broken. The incident happened between 6pm on October 7, and 8am on October 8. Items taken are power tools, Paslode nail gun, Bosch hammer drill, Bosch circular saw, Bosch multi tool, Dewalt jigsaw, Dewalt site radio.

Oaktree

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle parked on Brookdale Close was broken into overnight on October 6. Four male, one on a mobility scooter were seen on CCTV.



Eakring

Burglary Dwelling:

Entry gained to a property on Bowling Street on October 2, between 10:30am and 3:37pm. Nothing was taken.

Theft from motor vehicle:

Entry was gained to a vehicle parked on Big Barn Lane between 8pm on October 6 and 9:15am on October 7.



An ASOS parcel and money was taken from a vehicle parked on Big Barn lane. The incident happened between 8pm on October 6 and 9.15 on October 7.



Ravensdale

Theft from motor vehicle:

Passenger side window of a vehicle was smashed on Gladstone Street on October 6.



Town centre

Theft other:

An adult Carrera mountain bike in black was taken from Westgate. The incident happened at around 4pm on October 2.



Theft other:

Hearing aids were stolen from Mansfield Market place was reported on October 3.



Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle:

Around 10:44pm on October 1, three males wearing hoodies and 'shell tracksuits' attempted to break into a van on South Park avenue.



Theft from motor vehicle:

Wing mirrors and number plate were taken from a vehicle parked on Southwell Road West, Between 2pm on October 6 and 7.30am on October 7.



Burglary other than dwelling:

A garage was broken into on Edwalton Court, between 10pm on October 4, and 9am on October 5.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A van parked on Southwell Road West has its wing mirrors, number plates, lighting system and part of its engine taken. The incident happened between 2pm on October 6, and 7.30am on October 7.



Theft from motor vehicle:

Entry to a vehicle was made using a tin opener on Southwell Road East on October 8, between 2.15am and 4.40am





Robin Hood

Burglary dwelling:

Entry was gained to premises on Slant Lane on October 3. Two TVs and wiring was taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

An outhouse on Cedar Avenue was broken into on October 5.

Leeming Lane

Burglary dwelling:

A Nintendo Switch, I pad, and PlayStation 4 were taken from a property on Leeming Lane North between 4.15pm and 8.15pm on October 6. Entry to the property was gained via an open bathroom window.



Ladybrook

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle on Rhodes Walk was broken into by smashing the passenger side window, between 4am and 7.30am on October 4.



Priory

Theft from motor vehicle:

The front and back number plates were taken from vehicle parked on Saint Edmunds Avenue on October 3.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

Two laptops, and an Xbox were taken from a property on Lindley Street between 1am and 6.30an on October 3. Entry to the property was gained via the front door.

Grange Farm

Burglary dwelling:

A 50 inch Sony TV was taken from a property on Bonington Road on October 2. Acess to the property was gained by removing a key from key safe

Burglary dwelling:

An unknown person entered a property on Rannoch Drive and took a purse on October 8.



Cumberlands

Theft from motor vehicle:

A van was broken into at around 2am on Chester Street on October 8. Two males in a vehicle were seen to make off from the area.



Warsop Burklands

Theft other:

A wheelie bin was taken from Wood Street on October 2, at around 10.55pm.

Church Warsop

Theft of motor vehicle:

A blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from Wood Lane between 6pm on October 2, and 7.45am on October 3.

Forest Town

Theft other:

A Black Carrera Vulcan mountain bike was taken from outside premises on Old Mill Lane on October 2. The bicycle was left insecure.





If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, or any CCTV footage that may be of any help, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk