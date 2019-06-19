Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Lindsey Bowen, aged 39, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, stole meat from Tesco, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, to the value of £68.02. She also stole razor blades to the value of £170 and went to the store with a foil-lined bag. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, as she re-offended while subject to post-sentence supervision and a community order. She Was told to pay £68.02 compensation.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Timothy Bailey, 42, of David Street, Kirkby, stole food from Aldi in Kirkby to the value of £51.01. He was given a community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work and was told to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 in costs.

Hayden Rivers, 40, of Market Street, Sutton, stole items to the value of £56 from Pets at Home, Sutton. She also stole household items from a man worth £510, items to the cost of £30 from Tesco Express in Sutton and on two occasions stole shaving items to the value of £130 from Wilko in Sutton. She was jailed for three weeks and told to pay a £115 surcharge.

Michael Gilbert, 28, of Victoria Street, Sutton, stole aftershave to the value of £60 from Asda in Sutton. He also stole items from Wilko in Sutton. He failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison. He also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £64.50 in compensation .

Motoring

Garry Machin, 47, of Linley Street, Selston, drove a car on the M1 onto Mansfield Road, Annesley, with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £553 and told to pay a £55 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Pawel Zytnicki, 24, of Walesby Court, Mansfield, drove a car with 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £484 and told to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Orrell, 34, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton, drove a van with 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and told to pay an £86 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Nolan, 27, of Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, failed to stop after an accident occurred and he was the driver. He also drove without the correct licence and insurance and drove with 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £400 and told to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Joe Parker, 20, of Browning Street, Mansfield, took a vehicle without the owner’s permission. He also drove without insurance or the correct driving licence. He was fined £120, told to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85 and given six points on his driving licence.

Dalius Ustinovas, 40, of Princess Street, Mansfield, drove a car with 138mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was jailed for 12 weeks because it was a “danger to the public” and was aggravated by his previous convictions, banned from driving for 48 months and told to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jake Gora, 22, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, drove a van while unfit to do so by drugs, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol. He also did not have insurance or the correct licence. He also damaged a fence with intent. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reice Perkins, 27, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, drove a vehicle while banned from driving and drove with no insurance. He was fined £300, told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and given six points on his licence.

Miscellaneous

Gillian Nixon, 57, of Twitchell View, Sutton, made five malicious/ nuisance calls when banned from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. She was fined £200 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Cooper, 36, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, used threatening or abusive behaviour. He was fined £165 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Harris, 25, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield, damaged two cars with intent. He was fined £100 and told to pay £100 compensation.

Ross Buckland, 30, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, behaved in a violent manner, by threatening violence and using abusive language towards police officers and staff at Mansfield police station. He was fined £200 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Miles, 27, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, used threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulted a police officer. He was given a community order with a curfew and electronic monitoring and was told to pay £75 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

.William Richardson, 30, of Clumber Street, Sutton, used threatening or abusive behaviour and harassed a woman by sending her threatening text messages. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay a £115 surcharge.

Violence

Silviu-Constantin Serban, 29, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating. He was been fined £500 amd told to pay £100 compensation, a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Declan Hill, 28, of Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, assaulted a woman and a man by beating and damaged a phone with intent. He was given a community order with a programme requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He was told to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Natalie Davis, 39, of Barnes Cresent, Sutton, assaulted a police officer. She was fined £120 and told to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Riley Machin, 22, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, had on his possession a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug. He was fined £310 and told to pay a £31 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Warren, 22, of Bosworth Street, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He was fined £80 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Payne, 22, of Verona Court, Mansfield, supplied cannabis, a class B drug. He was fined £80 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.