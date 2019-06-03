Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Sean Richard Payne, 27, of Eakring Road Mansfield was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with an accredited programme of 31 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement. A restraining order was made. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620.

Theft

Kirsty Godson, 46, of Hollington Way Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing two perfume sets worth £60 from boots, possession of cannabinoid receptor drug Mamba and assaulting a police officer. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £60.

Colin James Needham, 34, of James Murray Mews Mansfield admitted stealing whiskey worth £70 from Sainsburys. He was fined £40 with £17 compensation ad £30 victim surcharge.

Brionie Rose stokes, 26, of James Murray Mews Mansfield admitted stealing items worth £39.99 belonging to B&M Bargains. She was fined £60 with £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Motoring

David Willcock, 33, of Warnadene Road Sutton admitted driving with 58 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Karen Valerie Harris, 59, of Tuxford Court Mansfield admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of a driving offence. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She was disqualified from driving for 40 months with £85 victim surcharge.

Connor Holmes, 23, of Highfield Avenue Mansfield admitted driving with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and without a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Alexander Swan, 33, of Aylesbury Way Forest Town admitted driving with 65 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and driving without a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 19 months and fined £330 with £85 costs.

Vuyo Makhoba, 23, of Blake Crescent Mansfield admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of a driving offence and driving while disqualified. A community order was made with an accredited programme for 31 days and an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Tommy Moore, 59, of Hazel Street Sutton admitted driving with 108 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order was made with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months with £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Brent Ian Kerry, 47, of Garside Avenue Sutton admitted driving with 142 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and a community order was made with an accredited programme for 31 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement, with 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months. There was a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Michael Willets, 25, of Woodland Grove Mansfield Woodhouse admitted driving with 98 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and driving without a licence. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 31 days. He was fined £100 with victim surcharge of £85 costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Lewis Lee Vincent, 22, of Albert Street Stanton Hill admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of a driving offence and failing to stop after causing damage to street furniture following an accident. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and a community order was made with an accredited programme of 31 days. There were costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Carol Taylor, 50, of Cherry Avenue Kirkby admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. She was fined £40 with £30 victim surcharge.

Drugs

Jordan Brooks, 23, of Bramble Close Clipstone admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £30 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jon James Leverton, 45, of Southwell Lane Kirkby admitted possession of class b drug amphetamine. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

breach

Adam Lee Hardy, 24, admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend as instructed. He was fined £40 with £60 costs.

Brandon Mathis, 18, of Oak Street Skegby pleaded guilty to entering Idlewells Shopping Centre while prohibited by a criminal behaviour order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for eight weeks. There were costs of £85 and £85 victim surcharge.

Threats

Mark Anthony Radford, 58, of Brookland Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to harassing a male and female. The offence was committed during a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for an offence of assault by beating. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks and a restraining order was made. There was a victim surcharge of £115.