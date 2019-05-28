Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Kate Draycott, 33, of Carsic Road, Sutton, stole dog leads and collars to the value of £200 from Pets At Home in Sutton. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and will pay compensation of £200.

John Readman, 36, of Austin Close, Mansfield, stole food to the value of £3.27 from Heron Foods in Westgate, Mansfield. He did this while subject to an conditional discharge for theft. He has been fined £80, pay compensation of £3.27 and £85 in costs.

Racheal Williams, 50, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, stole clothing to the value of £43 from Sainsbury’s in Mansfield she also stole clothing to the value of £62 from the same shop on another occasion. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay £62 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Hayden Rivers, 40, of Market Street, Sutton, stole meat to the value of £17 from Tesco Express at Lakeside Retail Park in Sutton. He also stole Lynx dehydrant from Wilko in Sutton on four different occasions. He also stole £23 worth of goods from Home Bargains in Sutton and prosecco to the value of £10 from Co-op in Sutton. He has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison because of his record of offending. He will also pay £280 in compensation.

Alison Banner, 43,of Cavendish Street, Mansfield, stole items to the value of £159.89 from TK Maxx in Mansfield. She also stole perfume to the value of £278 from Debenhams and stole perfume from the shop a second time this time to the value of £107. She also failed to attend an assessment to establish if she was dependent on a Class A drug. This came after a drugs test revealed that cocaine and opiates may have been present in her body. She also failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. She has been sentenced to 15 weeks in prison.

Miscellaneous

Cameron Green, 25, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, assaulted a woman. He also failed to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent on a Class A drug. This came after a drugs test revealed that cocaine and opiates may have been present in his body. He has been fined £120, pay compensation of £50 and a £30 surcharge.

Peter Welch, 43, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield, damaged a custody cell in Mansfield with intent. He also used threatening language or behaviour on Arrival Square in Mansfield. He will pay £100 in compensation and £85 in costs.

Adam Fletcher, 47, of Mayfair Avenue, Mansfield had on his possession an air rifle without a firearm certificate in force at the time. He has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay a £20 surcharge and £300 in costs.

Joanne Beardsley, 49, of Caunts Crescent, Sutton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison. She has been committed to seven days in prison.

Violence

Brett Coupe, 40, of The Park, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him. He was fined £504, pay compensation of £150, £85 in costs and a £50 surcharge.

Liam Burns, 26, of Albion Street, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He has also been given 80 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £150 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Luke Parker, 24, of Day Street, Warsop, used threatening behaviour or language and failed to surrender to custody twice. He also failed to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent on a Class A drug. This came after a drugs test revealed that cocaine and opiates may have been present in his body. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hour unpaid work requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge, £85 in costs.

James Couzens, 40, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been committed to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He was also given a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also issued a restraining order. He will pay £150 in compensation, a £115 surcharge and costs of £620.

Drugs

Joseph Haynes, 21, of Skegby Road, Skegby, has on his possession a quantity of cannabis a Class B drug with the intent to supply. He also supplied a quantity of cannabis resin. He also had on his possession an quantity of Class A drug methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA) and Class C drug etizolam. He has been given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He will also pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Ashley Reed, 27, of Mowlands Close, Sutton, drove a car on Nottingham Road Mansfield with a controlled drug, namely Benxoylecgonine in his blood. He also had cocaine in his blood. He also obstructed an officer in the execution of his duty. He has been fined £500, pay a £50 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for three years.

Martin Slack, 28, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield, drove a car while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance. He has been given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for another six months. He was fined £250, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Matthew Conroy, 45, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton, drove a car with a controlled drugs, Morphine and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood. He also drove without insurance or the correct licence. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £240, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Rokas Ananikovis, 22, of Walton Street, Sutton, drove a car without insurance or the correct licence. He also had 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mcg. He was fined £120, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Elwyn Tagg, 51, of Romsey Place, Mansfield, failed to provide a sample of breath after driving when asked to do so by police. He also drove without insurance or the correct licence. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £210, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. He is also disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Robertas Stokus, 36, of Second Avenue, Clipstone, drove a car with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. He has been fined £369, pay a £36 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 19 months.

